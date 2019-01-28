French World Cup star Kylian Mbappe has donated Ksh3.4 million to a crowdfunding campaign launched to finance a private search mission in the hope of finding missing soccer player Emiliano Sala.

Mbappe’s Paris Saint-Germain teammate Adrien Rabiot and Marseille’s Dmitri Payet as well as several other well known players from across Europe have also made sizable donations to the campaign, which was set up by Sport Cover, the management agency that represents Sala.

The crowdfunding initiative, which has nearly reached Ksh40,000,000, according to the CNN, was launched in response to the decision by UK authorities to abandon its recovery mission last Thursday.

Sala, who had just signed for Cardiff City, was flying from Nantes to the Welsh capital after saying farewell to his former teammates following his $19.3 million move to the Premier League club.

