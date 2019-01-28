East African Breweries Limited (EABL) has lost a case where it wanted laws requiring beer makers to have a bold warning labels on the bottles scrapped.

The brewer had appealed against the laws in the Court of Appeal, but the Court “saw nothing wrong with the law because there is need to protect consumers of alcoholic beverages”.

“We, for ourselves, see no violation of rights when the producer, seller or user of an item or substance that is potentially harmful to other persons is required to carry or exhibit a warning and a caution for the benefit of the persons likely to be affected,” Justices Roselyn Nambuye, Patrick Kiage and Otieno Odek ruled.

Section 32 of the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act 2010 requires a manufacturer, importer, seller or distributor of an alcoholic drink, to ensure that every package has at least two of the health warning messages in English or Kiswahili.

The case had earlier been rejected at the High Court for lack of merit. The brewer argued that having the messages would diminish the brand name, value and identity.

The three-bench Judges also dismissed allegations that the law was passed without consultations stating that there was evidence of consultations by the National Campaign Against Drug Abuse (NACADA).

EABL had also argued that the labeling would cost the company an estimated Ksh880 million to replace its entire bottle-labeling equipment.

NACADA, which was a party in the case, dismissed the claims as lacking substantial backing.

