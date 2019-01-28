National Gun Owners Association have withdrawn a case filed at the High Court barring fresh vetting of civilian gun owners.

This was after its members held talks with government officials.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i disbanded the former Firearms Licensing Board following claims of massive corruption in the guns licensing process. This led to poor records management in what is also blamed to be the cause of firearms misuse.

Last week, the CS said civilian firearm holders will be issued with new identification cards that will be fitted with chips that will contain the personal details of holders.

Matiang’i also noted that all licensed gun holders have up to March 18 to acquire the special identification cards.

He has also reconstituted the board that consists of David Kahinga, Jackson Kimutai Rotich, Vincent Wahoro, Nancy Kabete, Justin Odhiambo Khaduli and Lazarus Mbondo.

The team will be tasked with establishing a digital registry of licensed firearm holders who shall be required to apply for new certificates.

