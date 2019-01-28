NTV’s investigative journalist and anchor Dennis Okari is officially off the market.

Okari at around 9.40 pm on Saturday surprised his girlfriend at the Eka Hotel, Nairobi with an engagement ring.

The lucky woman has been identified as Naomi Joy.

In an emotional engagement party, Okari said: “What I am going to say is not scripted or rehearsed but it is coming from the bottom of my heart. I have no written speech. I never planned for this but what I know is that this day was ordained by God to be around these lovely people.”

According to Kiss, the journalist formerly married to K24’s Betty Kyalo, praised his soon to be wife as a loving and God fearing woman with whom he is ready to spend the rest of his life.

“The answer that I will get today will be etched in my memories for as long as I live.

I will love you with all the wisdom that God will give me and not just to love you but also to love Him as well and to serve His people.

I can’t wait to do life with you, and I can’t wait to start the journey if only I get the answer that I am expecting. So before all these lovely people, family, friends and our parents here. This ring is just a symbol of my commitments to the covenant that we are going to make in one of these fine days. So I want to ask you, Naomi Joy, with everything that I have and everything that I am will you marry me?” he posed.

A question to which Joy replied, “Yes.”

The two then embrace each other as seen in a video doing rounds online.

Okari is rumoured to have paid dowry for Ms Joy in a secret ceremony held in Ukambani way back in October.

The father of one, called it quits with Ms Kyalo after he allegedly found out that she was cheating on him with Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

Joho was apparently showering the Weekend With Betty host with expensive gifts while still married to Okari.

But their relationship too did not last after the county chief repossessed his house and car from the Flair By Betty parlour owner.

