The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has set new dates for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) to accommodate Ramadan activities.

The continental championship was initially scheduled to begin on June 14 to July 13, however, the local organizing committee advised that the opening date be delayed by a week so that it doesn’t collide with the Holy month of Ramadan.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast and pray as part of the Five Pillars of the Islamic faith. This may have adverse effects on the input of Muslim players.

Also during the month, other activities are generally on partial shut down in Egypt and this may affect crucial services needed for a successful staging of the tournament.

As a result, CAF has decided to change the kick off date of the tournament from June 14 to June 21 while the closing date of the Tournament moves from July 13 to July 19.

The draw for the first ever 24 nations tournament will take place on April 12 this year weeks after the last qualifiers in the month of March.

