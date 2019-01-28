Police have been urged to take action against alleged rapists from Litein, Kericho County bragging on Whatsapp groups how they drugged and raped a woman.

The group of five young men, according to Whatsapp chats obtained by Kahawa Tungu have been bragging on how the drugged the woman and raped her.

They picked the woman from a bar named Mumbi in Wendani, Kericho.

One of them, Dalto, tricked her, bought her a Moonwalker Whisky and mixed it with lime, making her lose consciousness.

The culprits went to an extend of inserting bottles in her private parts, as per the photos they took.

The chat is led by one identified as Mogs, who invited others to ‘eat’ the remains since the victim had not woken up.

Read: Wilkins Fadhili: More Celebrities Distance Selves From The Fake Brand Strategist

The group has been terming itself as ‘Recce Squad ya Wendani’, and it is beleived that this might not be their first victim.

Here are some of the snippets as shared by a tweep, The Winam Forum:-

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...