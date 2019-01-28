Bomb experts from the police department have taken away unattended metallic box left at Odeon along Tom Mboya street since the Saturday night blast.

The Police have secured the area with explosive experts and bomb experts already at the scene.

The box is said to have been left at the scene since Saturday night when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded at the bus terminus injuring two people.

The box has raised tension on the busy bust terminus. Here is a video of today’s incidence:-

On Saturday night, an unidentified individual is said to have been handed a package full of explosive, while the owner pretended to have left his ID behind, minutes later, the explosive went off.

The explosives were in a trolley, reports indicate. The man pushing the said trolley was transporting the luggage to Kenya Cinema.

Yesterday, the police announced that they had acquired one key piece of evidence that may reveal the identity of the person behind the Odeon Cinema blast

They said that the have recovered the one hundred shilling note that was handed over to the cart pusher by the owner of the parcel that exploded.

They said that they would dust the money for finger prints in order to identify the suspect in the Saturday evening blast.

Here are today’s photos:-

Police have further asked business owners near the place of the blast to share the CCTV footage from their cameras so as reveal the events leading to the blast.

