A political argument in Siaya turned ugly after the youths resorted to fists and kicks to end the debate.

The youths were arguing about who would be the next MP in 2022 between the current MP for Alego/Usonga Samuel Atandi and businessman Martin Otieno.

One of the youths, Mr Otieno’s die-hard supporter could not contain his emotions after his colleague made a comment that did not augur well with him.

He decided to punish the opponent for his ‘mistake’ through a few blows , but the situation turned ugly when the other youths joined.

The situation turned to worse as the youths torched an hotel belonging to rivals leading to loss of property of unknown value.

So far, three culprits have been arrested have been arrested and will appear in court on Monday.

