Things seem to be getting out of hand for fake it entrepreneur Mr Wilkins Fadhili, whom Kahawa Tungu exposed a few days ago.

It has emerged that a part from lacking offices and websites for his start ups, Fadhili has no official place of residence.

According o a former partner Ms Ruth Ambogo, Fadhili lives with women he hits on and swindles them money and moves on to the next.

In a thread of tweets, Ms Ambogo explains how Fdhili conned her in a partnership where they were supposed to rent an office together.

“The project was supposedly a start up incubation company he was starting The plan was that he was to get youth with start ups and incubate them..give them working space,help them scale their businesses link them to opportunities,” says Ms Ambogo.

Fadhili even lied of an instance where President Uhuru Kenyatta called him to State House to help him up with an entrepreneurship plan for the youth.

At the time he met Ms Ambogo, Fadhili had no office but lied that his office was being closed ” since his CFO had not paid rent for nine months’.

Also it emerged that the Ksh16.5 million story from US firm was probably cooked, and he did not have such money.

They had to get new offices, but the burden of Ksh105,000 lay on Ambogo’s back, as Fadhili was supposed to bring furniture which he did not. Ambogo says she had borrowed the money, and was unable to refund leading to a court battle with her friend.

Below are court papers pertaining the same:-

Through friends, Ambogo at this stage learns that Fadhili had been living a lie, conning those susceptible souls who decided to belief his grass to grace story.

At one time, she found that Fadhili owed over 30 people, who had fallen into his traps.

“I was cooking and sent him to buy tomatoes. Akaacha one of his phones he had two. Mjinga hakuwa na password kwa simu (He left one of his phones since he had two. The fool had no password on his phone). I go through his phone. I found about 30 messages of guys demanding their conned money,” she says.

Read: Man Takes Own Life After Losing KSh1.3 Million Company Money To Betting

“There was a particular lady he had lived with.He tried to get the lady to steal from the dad 250k to sort him. The chic was caught by the dad and was even arrested by police and kicked out of home,” she adds.

Asked about the cases, honfessed he had conned all those people and promised to change. He even said he is going to get saved.

At one time Ambogo had to involve Mr Fadhili’s father, who was a pastor. To her shock, the father had not seen his son for more than two years. All this time he lied that he was in the US.

At times, it is reported that Fadhili lied about death of his relatives and organise fundraisers when he could not con anymore.

Fadhili has severally pologised to celebrities he used their names in PR stunts, but most people term him as a person who uses apologies whenever he is cornered.

Today in a tweet, Fadhili said ‘goodbye’ to all people after being trolled on social media. It is not yet clear what he meant.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...