Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga Nearly collapsed while handing Kariobangi Sharks the Sportpesa cup after the won.

The NASA leader appeared weak as he handed over the trophy and is seen being held by his body guards.

He was whisked away by his body guards to an undisclosed location. His team is yet to release a statement.

Here is a video:

More to follow…

