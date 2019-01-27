Police have acquired one key piece of evidence that may reveal the identity of the person behind the Odeon Cinema blast

They said that the have recovered the one hundred shilling note that was handed over to the cart pusher by the owner of the parcel that exploded.

The police said that they would comb the money for finger prints in order to identify the suspect in the Saturday evening blast.

Police have asked business owners near the place of the blast to share the CCTV footage from their cameras so as reveal the events leading to the blast.

An Improvised Explosive Device was detonated by a suspected terrorist near Odeon.

An unidentified individual is said to have been handed a package full of explosives, while the owner pretended to have left her ID behind, minutes later, the explosive went off.

The explosives were in a trolley, reports indicate. The man pushing the said trolley was been rushed to the hospital. He was transporting the luggage to Kenya Cinema.

Apart from the trolley pusher, a newspaper vendor has also sustained minor injuries on his right leg. Anti terror police are already combing the area for explosives.

Addressing the media, Nairobi Regional Police commander Philip Ndolo said that there were no fatalities and investigations on-going.

