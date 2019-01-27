Rosa Chepochesau Samson, popularly known as Mama Rosa, is dead and buried.

Mama Rosa came into limelight in 2017 when she was allegedly brought back to life by Repentance and Holiness’ ‘Prophet’ David Owuor.

However, it has emerged that the woman could have been used to stage a fake miracle to entice more followers into Owuor’s church.

According to her eulogy, Mama Rosa had been suffering from arthritis since 1996 and had been in medication without much success since then.

In 2017, she was allegedly resurrected from the dead and this is the time she stopped attending to her medication in belief that she had been healed by the ‘servant of the Lord’.

The ‘Prophet’ has severally been accused of performing fake miracles and brainwashing his followers, who listen and follow him without question.

Read: Prophet Owuor Lying To Followers About Chopper Allegedly Sent By President Uhuru (Video)

Recently, Owuor was on record claiming that there were two suns in Nakuru while he was preaching, something that not even a single camera captured.

After preaching, he claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta had sent him a chopper, claims that the State House refuted.

The prophet has been accused of living in luxury while his followers, most of whom lack regular basic needs fund his unusual lifestyle in the name of worshiping God.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...