Malindi Member of Parliament Aishwa Jumwa has blamed Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho for her expulsion from the ODM party. She had said that removal of MPs was a plot to sabotage Raila.

She said that Joho had sent his cronies to Malindi to insult her and warned the Mombasa governor against interfering with Malindi politics. She said that she respected the ODM party leadership but had no respect for Joho.

“I will deal with you and not the dogs you send here in Malindi to insult me. I will deal with the master, not the messenger. We respect the ODM party and its leadership but we do not respect you (Joho) because you don’t respect yourself,’’ she said.

Jumwa said that Joho should emulate his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi who commanded respect because he was a good leader as opposed to Joho who demanded.

“Kingi does not behave like Joho sending people to demand respect from fellow leaders,’’ she said.

She said d that the people of Malindi had voted for their representative for five years and that Joho should not try to force a by election in the area. The legislator said that those trying to interfere were just mere busy bodies.

The expulsion has caused political tension in Msambweni and Malindi, supporters of the two have opposed a by election stating that they were contented with their representatives

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has approved expulsion from the party rebellious MPs Aisha Jumwa (Malindi) and Suleiman Dori (Msambweni).

The party’s NEC was deliberating on a recommendation of the disciplinary committee of the party that had recommended expulsion of two MPs and six Members of Conty Assemblies.

“The leaders were each accorded adequate time to defend their positions in line with recommendations made by the disciplinary committee in a report which was presented to the National Executive Committee on Tuesday 4 December 2018 for consideration,” said ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna in a statement.

The fate of the two coastal legislators has been left to the National Governing council after the National executive council forwarded their names for ratification. They had already been dewhipped from all the committees at the National Assembly

