Kenya Union of Post Primary Teachers (KUPPET) has asked the government to be given guns following an incident in Nakuru where two students are in police custody for allegedly killing a teacher.



Vice Chairperson Julius Korir said that teachers were in danger and therefore should be allowed to have guns in order to protect themselves.

“If students are planning and executing the murder of their teachers, it means no teacher is safe in the school,” he said during a press conference.

He told teachers not to take up night prep supervision if they felt any impeding danger by the students.

“If the area is unsafe or if you have inside sources that students are planning bad things, I urge teachers not to do any prep duties because that would be risking their lives,” he said.

KUPPET also called for the return of corporal punishment in school so that discipline would be restored in schools.

He condemned the attack on the Physics teacher that led to his death at the Hopewell Secondary school in Nakuru.

There is a recent conversation on arming of security guards fllowing the attack at the Dusit D2 complex by terrorists. Interior CS said that specific security firms who would be taken to through training.

