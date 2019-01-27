KTN journalist George Maringa is the latest o feel the pinch of online fraud after suspected fraudsters used his card to conduct a USD148.99 (approx. Ksh14,900) transaction, without his consent.

Speaking to this writer, Maringa says that someone got access to his ATM details before making an online transaction through AliExpress, an online shop.

He received a message from Equity Bank notifying him of the transaction on Saturday Morning at around 3.37 am, showing that the transaction was conducted at midnight.

Maringa’s case is one of the many cases that have reverberated the interwebs, where customers lose money through dubious means.

Upon reception of the message, Maringa called the bank’s customer care who cancelled the card immediately, and asked him to visit the nearest branch for assistance.

“Then I was told to visit any bank branch near me to fill a dispute form. I filled in the dispute form. Customer care at the bank said the matter will be investigated and I will get a refund in 30 days. However their Twitter communication says it will take ‘a few weeks’. They say cases of online transactions have been on the rise for the past two weeks and are currently being investigated,” says Maringa.

Sources inside the bank say that Equity Agents are the cause of the increased fraud cases within the Bank. In the case of online transactions, the sources say that when a customer genuinely wants to deposit money into their account using an ATM card, the agent goes ahead to take pictures of the front and back of the card.

They then use the details to conduct online transactions, since they have all the information they require.

In Maringa’s case, he had been depositing money through one trusted agent in Meru. However, on the material day, the agent was closed so he had to deposit through another one. This is when the fraud happened and he suspects that the ‘new’ agent could be adversely involved in the fraud.

“I was warned about monitoring my card. If I walk into an agent, I should be able to see what they’re doing with it. If an agent is genuinely depositing money all they need is put the card in the PDQ. They have no business turning the card upside down o see the back side,” adds Maringa.

In the recent past, there has been ballooning cases of bank fraud cases involving online transactions or mobile banking.

Equity’s Equitel has been the biggest target for such fraudsters, with several cases having been reported in the past one month.

Early this month, Lydia Mathia accused the bank of allowing withdrawal of his father’s Ksh34,000 in what looked like collusion between bank officials and cartels.

Ms Mathia’s dad discovered that he could not use his Equitel pin in December, and decided to visit Limuru branch where he had the account.

To his dismay, the customer care attendant told him rudely that the line was not his, and “he should tell them where he got it”.

“Back and forth and they finally sort things out by renewing the SIM card. On getting home, dad got a message that he had an outstanding loan of Ksh34,000 and then notifications for repayment with a deadline of 27th Dec 2018 started coming through thick and fast,” says Ms Mathia.

Despite the bank trying to fight back there seems to be a loophole that the bank has been unable to address that fraudsters are using to steal from their customers.

Some people have suggested inside jobs targeting ‘loaded’ customers. The bank is yet to speak on the escalated cases of fraud.

