The late former vice president Michael Kijana Wamalwa’s children are fighting for the property left behind.

So bad is the in-fighting that his youngest daughter with the late Yvonne Wamalwa has been forced out of school.

Speaking to a local daily, his 18 year old daughter Michelle Nafuna Wamalwa, popularly known as Chichi said that were it not for well-wishers and friends, surviving alone would have been a difficult task altogether.

A year later, Chichi has not been to Gems Cambridge International Schools even after her uncle CS Devolution Eugene Wamalwa asked her to get ready to leave for Australia.

“Uncle Eugene (Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa) told me I should prepare to leave for Australia on a government scholarship. That was on March 13, 2018. I was only left with two weeks to graduate from high school. Since that time I have been waiting,” she told the Star.

Chichi and her elder brother Derek Mboya are now accusing their uncle (Eugene) of being a part of those involved in the protracted family tussle.

Their step-sister Alice Muthoni Wamalwa filed a case in court which led into an injunction. This is why their late father’s pension is yet to be processed.

Muthoni, Derek said has also leased eight acres in Kitale and another 40 acres in Saboti to her relatives. She also sold trees belonging to the Wamalwa estate at a loss.

Muthoni has on the other hand placed a caveat on the Karen home where Derek and Chichi reside. The home in the leafy suburbs of Karen looks deserted, the daily reports.

The eldest sibling also says that Derek should not be a beneficiary because he is the son of Luki Mboya of the reputable Tom Mboya family.

During Yvonne’s funeral last year, Deputy President William Ruto vowed to help the late VP’s children complete their education, something they say is yet to happen.

Chichi also intimated that her mother (Yvonne) was broke at the time of her death and would probably still be around should she have had access to some of their father’s money, including the health insurance.

