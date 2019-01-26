Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru has admitted to seeing suspicious people at the Dusit D2 Hotel. five days before the attack.

Speaking during the funeral of one of Cellulant’s “Brave Six” Wilfred Kareithi, the governor regretted not informing the police.

“I was attending a birthday party of a friend when I saw two guys moving around the hotel and my instincts arose since I had dismissed my security detail. They walked around then they left,” she said.

The county chief did however report the matter to the authorities after the attack that left 21 dead and others nursing injuries.

“When I learnt of the attack, I gave the investigating agencies information on what I had seen on a Thursday the previous week,” the county chief added.

Ms Waiguru also urged Kenyans to stay vigilant and parents to report to the authorities should they suspect their children have joined the Al-Shabaab militia.

Kareithi died alongside five others as they tried to shield a pregnant woman in the complex. She survived the attack.

Cellulant held a memorial service in honour of the six gallant young men on Tuesday.

The deceased was eulogized as a humble, hardworking and intelligent man.

