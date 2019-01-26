Kenyan football fans who were heading to Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania for Sunday’s Sportpesa Super Cup final early this morning got involved in a road accident at Athi River.

Ten people suffered minor injuries with the most severe being a lady who lost her arm.

The injured were treated at Shalom Community Hospital, Athi River and some of them were discharged.

The Dar Express bus was carrying around 25 people mostly fans of Kariobangi Sharks and some officials of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) on board.

According to a victim’s account, the bus was over speeding and was being driven recklessly right from Nairobi.

“Twice I pleaded with the driver to be more careful after near misses. I had a feeling that something bad was going to happen because the driver was adamant,” the victim, who escaped unscathed told Kahawa Tungu.

The journey has since been cut shot and the fans are currently on their way back home.

Sharks will tomorrow face Bandari FC in the final of the SportPesa Cup at Uhuru Stadium, in Dar Es Salaam.

