Kenya’s Shujaa team rough patch continued in the third leg of the HSBC World Sevens Series in Hamilton, New Zealand.

Shujaa lost two of their Group C games against South Africa and Scotland to drop out of the main cup on day one.

The coach Paul Murunga’s charges, who are yet to make the quarters this season, fell to the African brothers 10-29 before losing to Scotland 10-19.

The Shujaa side however bounced back, giving a strong fight against France to edge them out 19-15.

Below is Kenya’s record at Hamilton so far;

FT: Kenya 10-29 South Africa,

FT: Kenya 10-19 Scotland,

FT: Kenya 19-15 France,

