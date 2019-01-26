ODM party members have express orders from their leader Raila Odinga to oppose Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has said.

Speaking in Butala, Busia County, the deputy party leader said that he will do everything to make sure that Ruto does not ascend to power.

“If Raila says we go right we shall all go right and if he says we go left we have all to go left. He (Raila) has told us to support Uhuru and oppose Ruto’s presidential bid that is exactly what we are doing,” Joho said.

The DP’s integrity is questionable, the county chief said. He was referring to the numerous corruption scandals he (Ruto) has been implicated in.

Joho also noted that while he can account for his wealth, the man poised to take over from President Uhuru Kenyatta cannot.

“I am extremely against the presidential bid of Ruto, this country cannot be led by someone like Ruto because of his bad integrity,” he said.

In the spirit of the handshake, Joho said that ODM is in support of President Kenyatta’s cabinet shake-up that will have Interior CS Fred Matiang’i oversee all government funded projects.

Joho thought Kenyatta’s selection of Matiang’i was a great idea that will now stop Ruto from traversing the country. The DP, he said has been favouring regions where his allies hail from.

“I am ready to welcome Matiang’i whenever he comes to Mombasa to oversee projects because he is not interested in politics but advancing development agenda of the Uhuru’s government,” said Joho.

The DP has however backed CS Matiang’i’s appointment and has asked all government officials to comply with the new executive order.

Read: Is The Jubilee House In Shambles? Senator Linturi Reveals Issues Stemming From 2013

“Government officers at all levels should align their operations with the order issued by the President for effective implementation of projects and efficient communication,” Ruto said on Twitter.

ODM on Thursday booted its members allied to the DP; Aisha Jumwa and Suleiman Swift.

“Blasphemy against Orange Democratic Movement is unforgivable, those who go against the constitution of the party will be punished and as a party we are ready for the by-elections in Malindi and Msambweni,” said the party’s secretary general Edwin Sifuna.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...