Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria seems to be headed to the Democratic Party (DP) after declaring interest in DP as his chosen party for the region of Mount Kenya, in the next general elections.

On Friday, the legislator posted a picture of the party’s flag, signalling his next move in politics.

“To all my detractors out there, let us meet at the grassroots. DP is the party of the region. We leave the others to (Nominated MP Maina) Kamanda,” Kuria said in a post.

Kuria could lose his seat if he officially leaves Jubilee party, hence there has not been any formal communication.

DP’s Chairman, Esau Kioni welcomed Kuria’s support to the party and shared that other politicians, in and out of parliament have also shown interest to join their party.

The Party’s Deputy Secretary General, Wambugu Nyamu was however not pleased with Kuria’s declaration as he had not made a formal communication to the party.

"Kuria had publicly indicated he wants to join our party without informing us. He even formed a WhatsApp group named Democratic Party on Friday morning. But he later called the chairman on phone and was welcomed and allowed to publicize the party," said Mr Nyamu. Kuria has been on rough patches with Jubilee party after his controversial remarks to the President. He later apologized for his outburst but insisted the Mt Kenya region deserves more development than it is currently getting. Kuria's public post is suspected to be a move to test the opinion of his supporters, to determine his next political move.

