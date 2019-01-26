More people have come out to share their story of encounter with the ‘Man behind brands’, Wilkins Fadhili whose companies conned, duped and “represented” different individuals celebrities for publicity and fame.

It all began when a 24 year old Wilkins got his breakthrough after he was invited to be one of the speakers at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit, hosted in Kenya and attended by then US President Barrack Obama in 2016. A narrative that Kahawa Tungu cannot validate.

As an upcoming entrepreneur then, Fadhili was the CEO of Fashion Torch Africa, an incubation hub for upcoming Fashion and Creative Arts entrepreneur and had just been named in Kenya’s top 40 under 40 list.

It is through this company that those who wished to join the incubation hub had to part with at least Sh30,000 for training and mentoring for 10 months.

From people’s accounts, none of the student’s from Fashion Torch Africa ever ‘graduated’ or even came out with anything meaningful, as they had so many recurrent issues.

A twitter user Ann Kiriamiti, who once worked for him, claims that she could not understand how a supposed “millionaire” was struggling to keep his hub afloat.

“I wasn’t working there full time. I was freelancing and would do other gigs as well. So I was not always at the hub. But at some point, I realized this guy is a con. It did not make sense that he had millions in investments but struggled so much to keep the hub afloat.” Ann Kiriamiti shared.

At one point, he convinced his students contribute money to pay for the hub’s internet, promising that he would refund them.

Wilkins has always been a fraud from way back! I learnt this from @Dr_PeterMugo when they were being asked for contributions ya training and yet he claim to be a billionaire. Mkora huyo — Naomi Wangui (@nayomikui) January 26, 2019

Even people in fashion industry like Beata Otieno of Ojwa Styling, who partnered with him so they could rent space for their fashion business was conned and he ended up using the money, which he never refunded.

What about my pay for the teaching styling services I offered for the Fashion Lab? My rent money that you also went with when we were to partner? What excuse do you have for that ? — Beata Otieno (@Bigeyed_bee) January 26, 2019

After a while, the hub was closed because he could not pay rent for the space. Many students lost their money and had their time wasted by Wilkins, after being met with one excuse after the other.

Shortly after, he started another company, StartUp Now, and that is when one of his former students confronted him as to why they never got value for their money and asked to be refunded, since he seemed to be moving on with a different company.

All the while, as he supposedly received a Ksh16.5 million investment, was named in top 40 under 40 and even nominated in the Forbes 30 under 30, Wilkins companies have no official website to validate his work and he uses a wix website where he posts different celebrities that he has “worked” with.

To add to the fake entrepreneurship, his Instagram page has a number of pictures that he has gotten from other websites, and posted them as his own.

Fadhili was set to launch another company, Brand Lab Africa, which would allegedly manage different brands and deal with brand strategy. But when he was called out, he claimed it was fake news.

He even worked for Blaze by Safraricom, as to mentor young people, encouraging them to become their own bosses, all while he was struggling in his business and swindling his students.

The lad seems to have tricked many Kenyans to believe that he was truly a millionaire, with others only hoping that one day the truth will come out.

After Larry Madowo called him out as a fake, many other celebrities have come out to do the same.

Last week on Saturday, you mentioned @LarryMadowo is a good friend from Daystar. And has introduced you to many people. Fraud. Sue this one! — Yugrow consultancy (@yugrowke) January 26, 2019

Adelle Onyango shared that her picture also been used before but she contacted him and asked for it to be pulled down and given a retraction.

What about your website? Who is responsible for that? What happened to my retraction? https://t.co/wRNRorhyEm — Adelle Onyango (@ADELLEO) January 26, 2019

Fellow Safaricom Blaze mentor, Olive Karmen has also called him out, urging him to stop lying to people.

This is what this guy does. He calls you for a meeting (he is so persistent btw) He sells to you this amazing idea of building your brand. After the meeting he insists on taking a selfie with you then BOOM! He posts it and captions like y’all have been working together already https://t.co/3dQ65vHxM1 — 🌼 everythingship 🌼 (@OliveKarmen) January 26, 2019

While we’re at it, could you please take this misleading post down? @wilkinsfadhili this is how NOT to build public relations. — Edith kimani (@Edith_kimani) January 26, 2019

Naaaahhh mayne you've done this for three years now.. come clean.. #WILKINGSFRAUDHILI https://t.co/OF61mMD4jl — WANGECHI (@wangechikenya) January 26, 2019

Wilkins Fadhili and the rise to fame… pic.twitter.com/D8TUDryJqw — K (@ThisIsKayeli) January 26, 2019

