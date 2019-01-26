Just days after Kahawa Tungu revealed how fake entrepreneur, Wilkins Fadhili dupes his followers with fake images an businesses, BBC Presenter Larry Madowo has vowed to take legal action against the young lad for using his name to con people.

On his website, Fadhili has listed Larry Madowo as one of the people on his long list of clientele, alleging that he has worked with him as Brand Strategist and Manager.

Some other clients listed on the site include Edith Kimani, Usain Bolt, Suzzie Beauty, Cold Stone Creamery, Collins Injera, Executive Water by Anerlisa Muigai, Flair by Betty among others.

Fadhili has started various companies where he presents himself as a brand strategist and a start up developer who mentors people who want to grow their business, while listing different clients that he has allegedly worked with.

In a past interview seen by Kahawa Tungu, the entrepreneur said that those interested in being incubated have to part with at least Sh30,000 for training and mentoring for 10 months.

The money allegedly allows them the opportunity to pitch their ideas to secure funding from interested investors.

Another thing to note is how he lies to his Instagram followers with fake images downloaded from the internet, posted as his own.

While he tried to argue that his images are for inspiration, it still does not explain why he posted them as his own.

Social media users were quick to investigate if “Head of Brands” Cindy Marylyne’s account was real or a pseudo account, but discovered that the account could actually be fake.

It was only time before his lies caught up with him.

Larry Madowo has vowed to take action against, while warning the public not to fall for his fake scam.

Fadhili has since posted an apology to Larry, arguing that his social media was being handled by a social media manager, while denying his intention to imply that he has worked with him before, yet Larry is still listed as his client on his website.

In 2016, he was invited to be one of the mentors at Blaze by Safaricom. He was been named in Kenya’s top 40 under 40 list of 2015, and even listed in the Forbes 30 under 30.

Fadhili’s story is quite similar to that of billionaire Heshan de Silva, CEO De Silva Group. His source of riches changed from one interview to the next which led Glass House PR to let him go.

In 2013, the young billionaire rose to fame after he claimed that he had sold Africa’s largest tea processing factory to Unilever for Sh2.4 billion.

It is important to note that while, Mr Fadhili started out as the CEO Fashion Torch Africa, a project that got him Sh16.5 million from a US company 1608 Creatives, he has since started two other companies, StartUp Now and is now launching yet another project Brand Lab, all with no known addresses.

