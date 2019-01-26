An explosion has been reported at the Odeon Cinema located in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

Reports indicate that an Improvised Explosive Device was detonated by a suspected terrorist near Odeon. An unidentified individual is said to have been handed a package full of explosives.

The explosives were in a trolley, reports indicate. The man pushing the said trolley has been rushed to the hospital. He was transporting the luggage to Kenya Cinema.

One person has been injured and anti terror police are already combing the area for explosives.

One person is however believed to have lost their life in the 8 pm blast.

This comes days after a terrorist attack at an upscale hotel in Westland, the Dusit D2 Hotel. The coordinated attack left 21 people dead and many others nursing injuries.

Police have advised Kenyans to stay vigilant.

