COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli could not hold back his tears after hearing the plight of a boy who traveled from Kisii to Mombasa County to seek admission at Shimo La Tewa Secondary School without school fees or assured aid.

The boy, Samuel Evans Okeng’o, scored 366 marks in his KCPE 2018, which qualified him to be called to Shimo La Tewa Secondary School, but unfortunately his family did not have money to cater for school fees.

Using the little money they had, Samuel bought a few things, booked a bus and traveled all the way to Mombasa County for admission.

Reports say that Samuel showed up at the school with only a metal box, an old towel, a used bar soap and Ksh3,000.

His story touched the COTU boss, prompting him to travel to Mombasa to ensure that Samuel got admitted to the school.

“I have never been touched in my life the way the plight of this young boy from a poor background family from Kisii and who traveled to Shimo La Tewa Secondary School in Shanzu area of Mombasa without aid or assistance and without school fees.” Cotu boss, Francis Atwoli said.

Atwoli shared that he took it upon himself to pay school fees for Samuel and welcome him to the family of the children he supports.

“I praise the Lord I have traveled to Shimo La Tewa to make the boy to be part of family that I support,”he posted.



