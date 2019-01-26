Sources have it that Premier League side, Arsenal are having talks with Inter Milan over a possible move of Ivan Perisic to the Emirates.

The Croatian winger has played 25 games for Neraazurris scoring thrice and assisting five times.

Sky Italia report that the Gunners want only a loan move for the 29-year old with a permanent buy option while the Serie A side are insistent on a permanent move.

Read: Ex-Ghana International Kevin-Prince Boateng Completes Shock Barcelona Move

Perisic has for a long time been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...