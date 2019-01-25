The US Embassy in Nairobi Kenya has issued a security alert to Kenyans, warning them to stay vigilant for possible terror threats.

The alert issued yesterday has been published on all their social media platforms and website, suggesting intel on possible attacks.

“The U.S. Embassy reminds the public of the continued need for sustained vigilance in public spaces such as shopping malls, hotels, and places of worship,” said the Embassy adding that the exposure was countrywide.

The Embassy advises Kenyans to “be aware of your surroundings, stay alert in locations frequented by tourists/Westerners, have travel documents up to date and easily accessible, review your personal security plans”.

This comes two weeks after the Dusit D2 terror attack in 14 Riverside Drive by the As-shabaab militants that left 21 people dead.

Read: Dusit D2 Suicide Bomber’s Widow Sahaila Mwinyi Arrested In Mombasa

Later that week, US Africa Command conducted an air strike in Somalia that left 52 Al-shabaab militants dead.

“US Africa Command conducted the airstrike in response to an attack by a large group of Al-Shabaab militants against Somali National Army Forces. We currently assess this airstrike killed fifty-two militants,” said the US Africa Command in a statement.

A week ago, two construction companies in Garissa came under attack from suspected Al-Shabaab terrorists but were repulsed by Kenyan soldiers.

So far, several terror suspects have been arrested in connection to the Dusit D2 attack. The latest on the list was Violet Kemunto Omwoyo, who the wife of terrorist Ali Salim Gichunge. She was arrested today in Makueni.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...