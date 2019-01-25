President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated DCI George Kinoti and DPP Noordin Haji for work well done in the fight against corruption during his first ever visit to the DCI Headquarters along Kiambu Road.

His trip, he said was in honour of the men and women in the Executive who have been in the forefront in the fight against corruption.

“I congratulate DCI and DPP officers for the work they have done so far, but we must continue to do more,” he said.

The head of state also mentioned that his government is keen to support the modernization of the National Police Service and that of the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

Read: IG Joseph Boinnet Dons New Uniform Ahead Of Launch (Photos)

But the government will also “be firm and hostile to officers who misuse their positions to the expense of Kenyans, the taxpayers who pay taxes for us to get our salaries.”

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...