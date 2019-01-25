Raila Odinga momentarily occupied the seat of the Deputy President Dr William Ruto at the on going anti-corruption conference at the Bomas of Kenya.

The DP had been tasked with inviting the President but in the spirit of the handshake he invited Raila to give few remarks before the president. As Raila made his way to the podium DR William Ruto continued with his speech which took longer than he expected.

“Before I invite his Excellency the president to make his remarks, in the spirit of what our Attorney General has said, that we have to mobilize the country toward unity of purpose, unity of efforts and that of the spirits…allow me to invite the Right Honorable Raila Odinga to make some remarks…,” said DP Ruto as Mr Odinga rose from his seat and walked toward the podium Edaily reported

The former Prime Minister decided to seat on the Deputy Presidents seat on the podium. DP Ruto quickly avoided the protocol hitch and concluded his speech allowing Raila to make his address.

Raila’s short stance at the DP seat caused laughter as the crowd took the confusion lightly.

Raila proceeded to make his remarks where he told Kenyans to speak up against the corruption menace. The ODM leader said that Kenyans had normalize stealing through corruption stating that all Kenyans contributed to corruption getting out of hand.

He said that Kenyans had become sympathetic and apologetic towards corruption. He said that Kenyans were laundering corrupt individuals in churches, weddings and fundraisers therefore sanitizing the crime.

He said that those suspects who rush to court to prevent prosecution were creating a curious and disturbing trend.

He said that he felt it was not right for those accused of corruption to be set free on bail as they resumed their duties. He said that there was a worrying trend where the prosecutors were facing a tumultuous task of being on trial as opposed to the suspects being on trial

The NASA leader also took issue with the time that the courts took to conclude corruption cases stating that Nations that have have fought corruption insisted on a swift and severe punishments.

He said said that he hoped that the conference would would lead to permanent solutions against corruption.

