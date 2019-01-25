Premier League outfit, Newcastle United have agreed to sign Jordan Lukaku on loan from Serie A’s Lazio.

The 24-year old left back is the younger brother to Manchester United’s forward, Romelu Lukaku.

He has been previously been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea moves but they only remained rumors.

The Belgian will be with the Magpies until the end of the season.

Ahead of every transfer window Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has mentioned how desperate he is for another left-back to compete with Paul Dummett.

Lukaku will therefore be expected to provide the much needed competition in the defense role.

