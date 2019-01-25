Murkomen
Kipchumba Murkomen has lashed out at the Orange Democratic  Movement party after the expulsion of Aisha Jumwa and Suleiman Dori from the party after the National executive committee.

He said that ODM was exhibiting double standards as Raila was the first person to embrace the Jubilee coalition through the handshake. He said that the two legislators should not be punished for supporting Deputy President William Ruto.

He agreed with controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna who  categorically state that Jumwa and Dori had not supported another party and only Raila had Publicly done so.

Murkomen a lawyer reiterated that The ODM party did not belong to Raila Odinga but to the members and the people that funded it. He said that Jumwa and Dori were protected under the constitution as they were validly elected through ODM.

The  Elgeyo Marakwet senator said that they did not swear themselves in at Uhuru park, mocking the swearing in of Raila last year as the People’s president.

Kipchumba Murkomen said that despite the insults that Alfred Keter and Joshua Kutuny had hurled at the Jubilee party, they had not considered expelling them from the party. He said that the ODM party should entirely embrace the handshake and not castigate members who had opted to embrace it.

The legislator said that the only reason why ODM is barbarically threatening expulsions is is not so much to punish Jumwa and Dori but rather to forestall impending exodus.

