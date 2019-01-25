Kipchumba Murkomen has lashed out at the Orange Democratic Movement party after the expulsion of Aisha Jumwa and Suleiman Dori from the party after the National executive committee.

He said that ODM was exhibiting double standards as Raila was the first person to embrace the Jubilee coalition through the handshake. He said that the two legislators should not be punished for supporting Deputy President William Ruto.

He agreed with controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna who categorically state that Jumwa and Dori had not supported another party and only Raila had Publicly done so.

Murkomen a lawyer reiterated that The ODM party did not belong to Raila Odinga but to the members and the people that funded it. He said that Jumwa and Dori were protected under the constitution as they were validly elected through ODM.

Read:Joho Wants Us Out Of ODM Party, Alludes Aisha Jumwa

The Elgeyo Marakwet senator said that they did not swear themselves in at Uhuru park, mocking the swearing in of Raila last year as the People’s president.

Jumwa & Dori are going nowhere. Under our Constitutional dispensation their rights are firmly https://t.co/erCfvJ8I2M is not like they went to Uhuru Park and swore themselves in as Presidents? https://t.co/iiEJtGzYbN — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) January 25, 2019

Kipchumba Murkomen said that despite the insults that Alfred Keter and Joshua Kutuny had hurled at the Jubilee party, they had not considered expelling them from the party. He said that the ODM party should entirely embrace the handshake and not castigate members who had opted to embrace it.

The people who are intolerant to the proliferation of the handshake are the same people who have been encouraging our own MPs to insult our Party Leader.Despite all that we have never even contemplated expelling anyone because the Party is bigger than its leadership https://t.co/EDKv6up8C1 — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) January 25, 2019

The legislator said that the only reason why ODM is barbarically threatening expulsions is is not so much to punish Jumwa and Dori but rather to forestall impending exodus.

I will tell you the story of Homa Bay MCAs some day. For now the only reason why ODM is barbarically threatening expulsions is is not so much to punish Jumwa&Dori but rather to forestall impending exodus. Someone should tell them that #nobodycanstopreggae. — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) January 25, 2019

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...