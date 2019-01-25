Monaco have sacked coach Thierry Henry over poor performance.

The French Ligue 1 side suspended the Arsenal legend on Thursday but that was merely procedural as the 41-year-old has already left the club.

Henry succeeded Leonardo Jordim in October last year after penning a three-year-deal, but twenty games into his first stint as a head coach, he has only managed four wins.

The team is currently placed second from bottom in the 20-teams league.

The club is reportedly negotiating with Jordim for a possible return.

Over the weekend, Henry apologized for using foul language to insult Strasbourg defender Kenny Lala during his side’s 5-1 defeat on Saturday.

Henry’s Monaco record;

• 20 games

• 4 wins

• 5 draws

• 11 losses

• 15 goals scored

• 36 goals conceded

• 20% win rate

