Violet Kemunto Omwoyo the lady who lived with terrorist Ali Salim Gichunge was known to many of her colleagues at Masinde Muliro University as a prolific gold digger who would do any thing to get money.

According to the Nairobian, some of her classmates said that although she had a quiet demeanor, she was very opinionated and nothing could deter her from her staunch Muslim beliefs.

The journalism student was known to be a party animal and could club hop in the clubs within Kakamega in search of her sponsors whom she managed to squeeze coins off. She had mastered the art.

Kemunto was described by her lecturers as a care free student and that she had a stubborn demeanor. Her former friend said that she had dumped her campus bae when he refused to convert to Islam, the Nairobian reports.

Her former colleagues say that Violent Kemunto went off the radar after they graduated only to resurface last year inviting them to her purported wedding.

Kemunto opened fake Facebook account and attempted to sell her household belongings at throw away prices. In the post she indicated that they were leaving the country.

Invalidated reports have claimed that Kemunto must have died after the Dusit D2 attack but police Intel show that she slipped out of Kenya a day before the attack and is believed to be hiding in El Adde, Somalia.

The DCI George Kinoti has said that she may run but she will not hide as she is on the police radar. She has been put on the police wanted list and has been described as armed and dangerous.

Her luggage was trailed from Eastleigh to Mandera but she must have changed her mind and went to Somali through the Malindi route. Attendants at the courier station who received her luggage already alerted the police and her personal things found.

Women are slowly joining the terrorist movement. Graduates from poor backgrounds were the most vulnerable prey for this terror groups. During the Westgate Mall attack, Samantha Lethwhite, who came to be the ‘white widow ‘ was said to be at the centre of the attack.

