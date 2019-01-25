Kariobangi Sharks will face Bandari FC in an all Kenyan final of this year’s SportPesa Cup.

Sharks edged out Mbao FC 6-5 on penalties after a barren normal time draw to sail through.

On the road to the final, Sharks beat giant Yanga SC 2-1 while Mbao knocked out defending champions Gor Mahia on penalties.

Read: Guests Bandari FC Through To The Final Against Simba

The final is set for Sunday at Uhuru Stadium, Dar Es Salaam with the winner pocketing Ksh3 million with a ticket to face Premier League side Everton in a friendly.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...