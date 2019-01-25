Employees at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) are set to be declared redundant in case Kenya Airways (KQ) is approved to take operations of the airport.

According to media reports, Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) intents ‘sack’ all employees before giving them fresh contracts upon takeover.

KQ proposes a takeover that will transfer all the current JKIA employees to the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) on the same terms for a period of 12 months.

After that, KQ will choose those it wishes to retain and transfer them to the SPV by way of an agreement between the SPV, KAA and their staff.

An SPV is a unit of a company which is shielded from the parent firm’s financial risk.

The national carrier also proposes reduction in benefits for employees that they enjoy as civil servants in case they are declared redundant and rehired afresh.

KQ is seeking to copy from Ethiopian Airlines that operates Bole International Airport with approval from the government.

However, questions linger on the actual ownership of KQ and the shareholders therein taking over an airport that is 100 per cent owned by the government.

KAA has however promised public participation before the takeover. The series of meetings for stakeholders will be hosted in Kisumu, Eldoret, Mombasa, Wajir, Lodwar and Nairobi beginning January 30 and will run through to mid-February.

“The authority will provide a blueprint based on the carrier’s proposal to manage the country’s main airport,” said Jonny Andersen, MD KAA.

KQ has been recording low returns in the recent years and is yet to recover from loss-making despite launching several new routes.

