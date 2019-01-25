President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked Chief Justice David Maraga to get used to the bloggers who he had earlier accused of being “guns for hire.”

Speaking during the Anti-Corruption Conference at the Bomas of Kenya, president Kenyatta poked fun at an irate Maraga.

“I saw you were very angry today especially with a group called the bloggers. We tried to pass a law to stop them from insulting all of us but it was taken to the courts and declared illegal,” Kenyatta said amid laughter.

“Get used to it,” he added.

“…just like the rest of us get used to it” says President Kenyatta to CJ Maraga on the issue of ‘professional bloggers’ pic.twitter.com/vL4ToDr6jP — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) January 25, 2019

The head of state also noted that corruption has become an acceptable way of life for Kenyans, something he says is unacceptable.

“Corruption, in some way, has become an accepted way of life as individuals and as a collective; we have sacrificed our traditions, customs and values for materialism. Rather than shunning those who have made their wealth through illicit means, we celebrate them,” he said.

Graft, he reiterated is a national security threat that his government will continue to fight in order to “bequeath the next generation a country whose foundation is equity and shared prosperity for all.”

He also urged the courts to stop the practice of using injunctions against investigation of corrupt activities which makes it easier for those involved to destroy evidence and intimidate witnesses.

In the coming days, Mr Kenyatta maintained there will be increased repatriation of profits of crime held outside the country as his government continues to engage international partners with mutual legal assistance.

“I wish to assure all Kenyans that no matter the part of the globe that you hide stolen funds from Kenya…that illicit wealth will no longer be in the reach,” he said.

He has also asked Attorney General Paul Kihara to prepare a Bill that will address the question of conflict of interest. Senators and MPs he said should no longer use committee powers to acquire information from public offices and utilize the same information in their own pursuit.

Kenyatta who is serving his second and final term also said that all arms of government will work together to eliminate the vice as prosecutors and investigators take up the task with renewed zeal.

Also present was Deputy President William Ruto who said that he was solidly behind his boss as did opposition leader Raila Odinga.

“Let me put this meeting into context- The President and I had a meeting sometime last year and we came up with MOU which had 9 points, one of them being fighting corruption and we had decided we were going to convene a conference on corruption,” Odinga said.

