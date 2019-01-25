Do you have a grand idea that could one day change the world or just your life? If so, you should protect it from the “big fish” looking to steal the idea and make it their own.

While shouting about your latest idea seems irresistible, it is advisable to always take certain precautions. You should think about Intellectual Property.

Take for example the case of Technical University of Kenya student Achero Eliud Were who has accused one of the largest media houses in Kenya, Standard Group of stealing his concept.

The 20 year old Journalism and Mass Communication student while speaking to Kahawa Tungu, intimated that the media giant has launched his Teens’ Talk concept with just a few material changes.

According to Achero, he wrote to KTN on January 3, 2019; KTN Life&Style and Friday Briefing pitching the concept that they later made their own.

A week later on January 8, he says, KTN uploaded their version of the show on their YouTube channel but this time it was no longer Teens’ Talk but Teen Talk.

While his version incorporated teens and counselors, the KTN version has teenagers detail their success stories in a 20 minute show.

Asked why he thought it wise to share his idea with the media house that has been around for more than 100 years, he said that he hoped to broaden the show which has so far been funded by Deliverance church.

This he thought would help create a buzz around the show that helps minors realize their potential.

His show has been running for a while now with the help of Infrakam Solutions which provides him with the equipment for free as he works on guest relations himself.

The Teens’ Talk, he notes has so far been a huge success. For instance, he said, the show was live on Hope FM on May 5, 2018.

It is not the first time KTN is being accused of stealing ideas. In 2016, a producer with Pillar Praise Productions Margaret Wambui sued the media house for stealing her Kids Can Sing concept.

In her suit, Ms Wambui accused the media house and one Sophie Kamau of changing her idea into Kids Singing immediately after she spoke to the latter.

Read: Thirst For Popularity As Daily Nation, Standard Fight Over Who Has More Readers

“The Standard Group working with Ms Kamau through its brand and television station have in utter disregard of the laws in place, infringed the copyright works titled ‘Kids Can Sing’ by auditioning works similar to Ms Wambui’s and is being promoted, this is bound to continue unless this matter is determined expeditiously,” her lawyer said.

Wambui wanted the court the court to declare that her intellectual rights had been infringed.

She also sought to have the Standard Group be barred from airing the said programme and that she be compensated for copyright infringement.

Here is Achero’s version of Teens’ Talk:

