Kenya’s Bandari FC are through to the final of the SportPesa Cup for the first time!

The Dockers edged out giant Simba SC of Tanzania 2-1 to achieve the unprecedented feat.

Former Gor Mahia striker Meddie Kagere gave the Misimbazi Red the lead on the stroke of half time.

But Ugandan William Wadri leveled the scores in the second half from the spot for his second goal of the tournament.

Before Wilberforce Lugogo grabbed the winner for his first of the regional tourney.

Bandari, who were this year’s guest team will face the winner between Mbao FC and Kariobangi Sharks in Sunday’s final at Uhuru Stadium, Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania.

