Violet Kemunto Omwoyo who the wife of terrorist Ali Salim Gichunge has been arrested in Makueni.

She is expected to appear in court today. She had been on the run after her husband who died in the attack is accused of planning the terror attack at Dusit complex that left 21 dead.

Police Intel had earlier believed that Kemunto had escaped to Somalia before the attack as her mobile phone was tracked to Mandera.

Read:Dusit D2 Suicide Bomber’s Widow Sahaila Mwinyi Arrested In Mombasa

She had sent her personal belongings visa courier ti Mandera but the workers at the courier alerted the police after she failed to tun up to collect her property.

So far eight people have been arrested in relation to the attack. This people are believed to have communicated with the attackers befor the attack.

More To follow…

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...