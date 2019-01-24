United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) has signed an agreement with Ghanaian government to build at least 100,000 affordable homes nationwide.

Kenya has been unable to kick start a similar project, which has been on the pipeline since last year. The project was supposed to be financed by taxpayers money, with all Kenyans earning more than Ksh100,000 required to contribute 1.5 percent of their salaries towards the same.

In Ghana’s agreement, UNOPS and its partners aim to attract at least $436 million (Ksh43.6 billion worth of investment. UNOPS will invest $11 million (Ksh1.1 billion) in seed funding.

The project is estimated to last six to ten years, providing 3,000 job opportunities for local communities.

The move was announced by UNOPS Executive Director, Grete Faremo this week in New York.

“There is great potential to improve access to sustainable and resilient housing for thousands of people in Ghana. At the same time, this project will work to boost livelihoods and the local economy. The knock-on effect means unlocking new opportunities and resources for local communities, which helps drive progress towards the SDGs,” said Faremo.

The houses are to be constructed using energy-efficient solar rooftops, and manufactured locally.

“The agreement is a major milestone in UNOPS commitment to fostering innovative financing for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and will help the Government of Ghana open access to sustainable, affordable and environmentally sound housing for its citizens,” said UNOPS in a statement.

UNOPS Social Impact Investment Initiative (S3i) seeks to de-risk infrastructure investment projects in an effort to help attract financing from the private sector to national development agendas. Projects selected are subjected to a rigorous due diligence process that will ensure a positive environmental, social and economic impact, with a financial return.

“I believe we are all well aware of the challenges Ghana, and most of Africa, faces when it comes to the provision of decent, well-planned and organized housing for our citizens. The difficulty in addressing this on-going challenge has led to a huge housing deficit in our country,” said Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo.

“I believe that with the signing of this project agreement, we shall be ushering into existence a new dawn for Ghana and our citizens”.

