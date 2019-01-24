President Uhuru Kenyatta was the only head of state present during Democratic Republic of Congo’s new President Felix Tshisekedi’s inauguration.

Reports indicate that 17 other heads of state were invited but did not show up. They include the President of Tanzania, Malawi, South Africa, Ethiopia Sudan, Sudan, Egypt, Sierra Leone, Haïti, CAR, Zimbabwe among others.

President Kenyatta was accompanied by AU’s High Representative for Infrastructure Development Raila Odinga and Special peace envoy Kalonzo Musyoka to the event held at the state’s Presidential Palace in Kinshasa.

Tshisekedi takes the reigns of power from the long serving Joseph Kabila in a hotly contested election.

The new head of state had been taken ill during his inaugural address but returned moments later to finish his statement.

He explained that he was exhausted from the tedious election process.

