The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has approved expulsion from the party rebellious MPs Aisha Jumwa (Malindi) and Suleiman Dori (Msambweni).

The party’s NEC was deliberating on a recommendation of the disciplinary committee of the party that had recommended expulsion of two MPs and six Members of Conty Assemblies.

“The leaders were each accorded adequate time to defend their positions in line with recommendations made by the disciplinary committee in a report which was presented to the National Executive Committee on Tuesdat 4 December 2018 for consideration,” said ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna in a statement.

NEC has forwarded the names of the two legislators to the National Governing Council (NGC) for ratification.

The two have also been de-whipped from all parliamentary committees they serve in the National Assembly with immediate effect.

Regarding the five MCAs from Homabay (Dan Ochieng’, Evans Marieba, Julius Odhiambo, Geoffery Anyango and Paul Wamunga), the matter was adjourned following their request to be given time to produce restraint court orders barring deliberations on their expulsion.

Immaculate Odhiambo from Busia County was spared after the committee found allegations against her unfounded.

The MPs and the MCAs are accused of being disloyal to the party, openly disregarding party rules.

Dori and Jumwa risk losing their parliamentary seats and forced to seek the mandate afresh in different parties or as independent candidates.

Here’s the full statement from ODM.

