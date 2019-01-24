Moses Kuria has called for the arrest of Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu and his Nairobi counterpart governor Mike Sonko after the latter confessed to smoking weed while they served as members of parliament.

The Gatundu south legislator said that security heads need to investigate the two governors under the anti-narcotics laws.

IG Joseph Boinett is yet to ask the two governors to record a statement with anti-narcotics unit. Or may be Parliamentary immunity includes drugs and murder? What message are we sending? Really!!” Kuria wrote.

Governor Sonko had confessed that him an his colleague from Kiambu Ferdinand Waititu were ardent bhang smokers as parliamentarians.

“Waititu smokes a lot of bhang and is still smoking as the governor of Kiambu. I used to smoke with him when we were MPs but I stopped. He used to hide it in socks and smoking in the toilet,” he said.

