Schools are secretly still offering Saturday tuition for class Eight pupils despite the ban imposed by then Education CS Fred Matiang’i.

On the spot is Moi Educational Centre which according to a source recommended that class eight pupils have more contact hours with the teachers for better KCPE results at the end of the year.

Those privy to the details said that after a Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) meeting held at the beginning of the year suggested that all KCPE candidates attend classes every Saturday from 7.30 am to 1 pm.

“As parents of class 8 candidates of 2019 our common objective is to bring out the best in our candidates and achieve a common set class target of 80% as our mean score with the highest number of candidates scoring above 400 marks,” a WhatsApp message from the Class Representative read in part.

The representative also notified the parents that the extra contact hours came at a cost of Sh10,000 per term.

This also included early morning classes which start at 6.30 to 8 am and another class in the evening from 4 to 5 pm every day.

The weekday classes, it was noted were meant to help the children complete the syllabus in time for their examinations.

This is however against the law. In the special issue of the Kenya Gazette supplement No 37 of April 8, 2015, under PART VIII, under subsection 84. (1) it is stipulated that the official opening hours for all day and private schools shall be Monday to Friday from 8 a.m to 3.30 p.m. for class hours and 3.30 p.m. to 4.45 p.m. for co-curriculum activities.

Section 84. (2) States that “No day institution of basic education and training shall require learners to report earlier than 7:15 am.”

The ministry also deemed illegal holiday tuition as they deny children a chance to learn basic skills.

Head teachers found guilty will be liable to a fine not exceeding Sh100,000 or imprisonment for a period not longer than a year or both as spelt out in the Basic Education Act.

