The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) has rejoined the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU), the umbrella body for workers unions after 53 years of separation.

KNUT had been working under Trade Union Congress of Kenya (TUC-K) which was launched in 2014.

KNUT pulled out of Trade Union Congress (TUC-Ke) in August 2018 following differences in labour issues.

Speaking during the come-together event, KNUT secretary general Wilson Sossion said that the decision to come together was as a result of reflections during meetings between both KNUT and COTU.

“KNUT being the single largest and well-resourced trade union in the country today rejoins COTU after 50 years to assist the labour centre and bring together unity and cooperation of workers in this country to spur the country’s economic development,” he stated.

“It is also going to be history on my part that KNUT is reaffiliating with COTU when I am the Secretary General.”

Speaking on the same event, COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli said that COTU will not interfere with the internal workings of KNUT.

“We will be in a position to articulate both pending, current and future issues together as an entity an as a strong labour movement not only in this region but in the entire world. We are going to be over million members in Central and East Africa,” said Atwoli

Knut was a founder member of Cotu in 1965 but left in 1966.​

