The Kenyan Premier League has brought forward KCB versus Gor Mahia tie to this coming Sunday at the Machakos’ Kenyatta Stadium.

The fixture was initially to take place on 24th March.

It will be preceded by a clash between Sofapaka and Zoo FC at 2.00 pm. All the games will be LIVE on Burudani TV.

Gor Mahia, who are the defending KPL champions, were on Wednesday knocked out of the SportPesa Cup in Tanzania by little-known Mbao FC on penalties.

The team is expected back in the country today (Thursday) to begin preparations for the Sunday’s fixture.

