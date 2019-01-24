John Obi Mikel has signed for Middlesbrough on a short term deal until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old became a free agent in November after a two-year spell in China with Tianjin Teda and will boost the promotion chances of the Championship club.

Mikel, who spent 11 seasons at Stamford Bridge, passed his medical with Tony Pulis’ side without a hitch after agreeing personal terms.

