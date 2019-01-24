Former Nairobi county Education CEC Janet Ouko has asked governor Sonko to issue her with an apology after he made defamatory statements after she resigned.

She has given the Nairobi governor seven days to apology failure to which she has threatened to move to court.

“Take notice that unless we receive the written apology within the next seven days hereof, our instructions are to file a suit against you without further reference to you and at your own risk as to costs and consequences arising therefrom,” read part of the letter.

Janet Ouko claimed that the allegations have caused he to have mental torture and anguish as she has been branded as a thief on social media platforms

“Your said words literally meant that our client, to whom you were referring, was involved in the loss of the said money. This has attracted social media attention with people addressing our client as a thief,” the letter continued.

Ms. Ouko has demanded that Sonko takes responsibility for her loss and damages caused as a results of the utterances by the governor.

During an interview at a TV show , Governor Sonko revealed that Ms. Ouko ‘s office was being investigated by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation.

She called the station to dispute the claims and accused Sonko of being afraid of members o an ethnic group ad she did not understand why he was very insecure.

The governor promised that he would uproot all corrupt individuals from the county of Nairobi.

