The High Court has dismissed an application by Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu to bar Queens counsel Khawar Qureshi from a case where she has been accused of fraud.

In a letter dated January 14, Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi confirmed that the Queens counsel had been allowed to practice in Kenya.

“We confirm that currently, there is no other compliance required on the part of Prof Khawar Qureshi in regard to issuance of a practicing certificate,” Amadi said

The High court said that the Director of public prosecution appointed Mr. Qureshi to represent the prosecution in the said proceedings.

Mr Haji reiterated that Prof Qureshi met the criteria for appointment and there was no evidence that he was not qualified.

Read:Court Bars Police From Arresting Former Mp Joseph Kiuna Over Hate Speech Remarks

The five judge bench consisting of Justices Helen Omondi, Mumbi Ngugi, Francis Tuiyot, William Musyoka and Chacha Mwita also dismissed an application by the prosecution to also dismiss Senator Orengo and Senator Okong’o Omogeni from representing the DCJ stating that the fact that the two were in senate when the issue was discussed it did not give them unfair advantage as the Hansard showed that the details in relation to the case were not discussed in depth.

Queens counsel Khawar Qureshi was appointed by the DPP to exclusively handle the case against Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu’s case.

The foreign lawyer will at as the special prosecutor in the case where the DCJ has been charged with abuse of office, failure to pay stamp tax, improperly obtaining Sh12 million from Imperial Bank, and obtaining security for a loan by false pretense.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...