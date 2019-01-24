Chelsea completed the signing of Juventus forward, Gonzalo Higuain on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 31-year Argentine spent the first half of this season on loan to Serie A side AC Milan where he scored 8 goals in 22 appearances.

The former Real Madrid striker, who also worked with current Chelsea boss at Napoli is expected to solve Chelsea’s striking woes having established a commendable goal scoring record in his previous clubs.

